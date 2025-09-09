Demonstrators in Spain call for full arms embargo on Israel

The demonstrations coincided with a Spanish cabinet meeting expected to approve new measures in response to what President Pedro Sánchez has described as “genocide”, but these will not include the previously announced arms embargo. In Madrid, around one hundred people gathered in Puerta del Sol, while a similar number blocked a street in Barcelona. Demonstrators carried banners and shouted slogans, urging Spain to immediately cancel 46 defence contracts tied to Israeli companies.