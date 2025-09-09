Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Demonstrators in Spain call for full arms embargo on Israel

The demonstrations coincided with a Spanish cabinet meeting expected to approve new measures in response to what President Pedro Sánchez has described as “genocide”, but these will not include the previously announced arms embargo. In Madrid, around one hundred people gathered in Puerta del Sol, while a similar number blocked a street in Barcelona. Demonstrators carried banners and shouted slogans, urging Spain to immediately cancel 46 defence contracts tied to Israeli companies.

More about
Spain Madrid Barcelona Palestine Protests Israel

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..