Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

The site of the Jerusalem shooting that left six dead

Police said the attackers shot at commuters during rush hour before being killed by an Israeli soldier and a civilian. Paramedics confirmed two of the wounded later died in the hospital, while six remain in serious condition. Police personnel and vehicles were at the scene of the attack as a helicopter flew overhead, images released by Israeli police showed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene, saying Israel was “fighting a mighty war on all fronts.” The military deployed forces near Ramallah in the West Bank following the attack.

More about
Jerusalem shooting Death Benjamin Netanyahu Attack Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..