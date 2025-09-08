The site of the Jerusalem shooting that left six dead

Police said the attackers shot at commuters during rush hour before being killed by an Israeli soldier and a civilian. Paramedics confirmed two of the wounded later died in the hospital, while six remain in serious condition. Police personnel and vehicles were at the scene of the attack as a helicopter flew overhead, images released by Israeli police showed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene, saying Israel was “fighting a mighty war on all fronts.” The military deployed forces near Ramallah in the West Bank following the attack.