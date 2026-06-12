Gaza Families search ruins after Israeli strikes hit homes

Residents said Israeli forces had ordered evacuations before the attacks, but entire housing blocks were affected. Large craters and collapsed buildings marked the impact sites as families returned to recover clothing, furniture and personal possessions. The strikes came despite a fragile ceasefire and added to the challenges facing thousands of displaced Palestinians across Gaza. In the Palestinian Territories, witnesses said at least 10 to 15 homes in Maghazi were rendered uninhabitable. Families who had already been displaced by previous fighting reported losing the few belongings they had managed to save. In Deir al-Balah, residents gathered around a large crater while others cleared debris and searched for usable items beneath concrete rubble. Many said they faced another night without adequate accommodation. Large parts of Gaza remain heavily damaged after months of conflict, and repeated ceasefire violations have continued to fuel uncertainty for communities still waiting for reconstruction and longer-term stability.