Mexico: Tight security and protests surround 2026 World Cup opener

Mexico opened the 2026 FIFA World Cup on 11 June in Mexico City under tight security after students and activists clashed with police near the stadium hosting the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. Demonstrators from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and other groups marched towards the venue, arguing that government resources devoted to the tournament should instead address social priorities. As fans arrived for the game, protesters attempted to move barricades and push through police lines, leading to confrontations around access routes to the stadium. Police in riot gear formed defensive cordons and moved to prevent demonstrators from reaching areas reserved for supporters. Some protesters threw stones and debris, while officers responded with crowd-control measures. Banners carried by participants criticised spending linked to the World Cup and highlighted concerns over inequality and unresolved disappearances in Mexico. Smoke and flares were visible near parts of the stadium perimeter, but authorities maintained control of the security zone. Despite the unrest, organisers confirmed that the opening match proceeded as scheduled, allowing the tournament to begin in front of thousands of spectators in the Mexican capital.