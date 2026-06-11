Spain: Pope Leo XIV blesses new Sagrada Familia tower, now world’s tallest church

The ceremony formed the centrepiece of the pontiff's week-long visit to Spain and attracted tens of thousands of worshippers to the streets surrounding the basilica. King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez attended the event, highlighting its national significance. Before the Mass, the pope paid tribute to architect Antoni Gaudí at his tomb in the basilica's crypt. The celebration also commemorated the 100th anniversary of Gaudí's death in 1926. Designed more than a century ago, the Sagrada Familia remains one of Europe's most recognised religious and architectural landmarks. Following the service, crowds gathered outside as the basilica was illuminated and fireworks lit up the Barcelona skyline. A drone display created a portrait of Gaudí above the monument, linking the architect's legacy to the latest stage of the project's development. The event reinforced Barcelona's position as a leading destination for religious tourism and international cultural events.