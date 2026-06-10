USA: French Air Force display marks 250 years of American independence

Eight Alpha Jets crossed the skies above Manhattan, releasing blue, white and red smoke in tribute to the longstanding alliance between the two countries. The flyover, part of the "Liberté 250" mission, highlighted France's historic support for the American colonies during their struggle for independence and drew attention from residents and visitors along the Hudson River. The aerial display is the first stage of a month-long deployment that will continue until 5 July, with additional appearances planned in Maryland, Virginia, Washington and New York. The Statue of Liberty, gifted by France and inaugurated in 1886, provided a powerful backdrop for the event. Commander Brice Beaudouin described the mission as a unique opportunity to celebrate freedom and friendship between the two nations. The deployment also showcases the expertise of the French Air and Space Force while reinforcing diplomatic and cultural ties ahead of the July 4 commemorations.