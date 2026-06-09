Hot air balloons fill Kazakhstan skies as festival returns

One of Kazakhstan's largest ballooning festivals returned to the Almaty region after a two-year hiatus, drawing pilots from 12 countries and filling the skies with colourful hot air balloons. The event featured 29 balloons, including a giant owl-shaped aircraft, with daily flights taking place above the foothills of the Trans-Ili Alatau Mountains. Visitors were also able to take tethered rides and passenger flights. Beyond the balloon displays, the festival included concerts, family activities, giant kites and demonstrations by motorised hang gliders. The event returned after being cancelled in 2024 due to severe flooding in Kazakhstan. Organisers hope the festival will help promote adventure tourism and support the growth of ballooning across the country. Bu hali daha akıcı, daha haber diliyle ve videoya uygun.