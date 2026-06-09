Cuba: Powerful offshore earthquake shakes Havana, prompting office evacuation

Cuba was shaken by a powerful offshore earthquake on 8 June, measuring about 6.1 in magnitude and felt across Havana, prompting precautionary evacuations from office buildings and high rise properties throughout the capital. Authorities reported no immediate injuries or significant damage. Among the buildings evacuated was the historic Lonja del Comercio in central Havana, where workers and visitors gathered in nearby streets while officials assessed the situation. Witnesses described sudden shaking that caused desks, computers and other office equipment to move. People inside the building said the tremor triggered moments of confusion as occupants quickly made their way down stairwells and out onto the street. One witness said she first realised something was wrong when her computer monitor began shaking, shortly before colleagues reacted and the evacuation began. The earthquake was felt in several districts of the Cuban capital, leading many residents to temporarily leave homes and workplaces until authorities confirmed there was no immediate threat. The event also revived memories of past seismic activity, with some residents noting that earthquakes of comparable strength are rare in Havana. Emergency procedures were activated as a precaution while engineers and officials carried out safety inspections. The evacuations also highlighted concerns about the condition of Havana's ageing building stock, much of which dates back several decades. The earthquake comes as Cuba continues to face broader infrastructure challenges, making rapid safety assessments particularly important following any significant seismic event.