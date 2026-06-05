Denmark probes death of humpback whale that captivated Germany

Scientists carried out the examination on 4 June on the Danish island of Anholt, where the whale's body was brought after being found dead. Authorities said the results will be released at a later date. Timmy died after a major rescue operation that saw him transported aboard a barge into the North Sea and released off the Danish coast on 2 May. The whale's ordeal began on 23 March, when he was discovered stranded on a sandbank near Germany's Baltic coast. For weeks, rescue teams, marine experts and volunteers attempted to guide the animal back to deeper waters, attracting intense media coverage. Several of the operations were privately funded, while experts remained divided over the chances of success. The autopsy is expected to help determine whether illness, stress or other factors contributed to Timmy's death, ending a story that drew widespread interest across northern Europe.