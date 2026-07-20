Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Dozens feared drowned as boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

Dozens feared drowned as boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
Marine police, fishermen and other rescuers assist with recovering the bodies of two crew members,   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Nigeria

Rescue teams in northwestern Nigeria were searching Monday for survivors after a boat capsized with dozens of people on board.

The accident happened Sunday in Jigawa state, according to local authorities.

Police spokesman Shi'isu Adam said up to 40 people drowned when the boat sank while crossing a river. Women and children were among them, he said.

One body was recovered on Sunday. Five more were found early Monday.

Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency gave a different, lower toll. It said five deaths have been confirmed so far, with up to 20 people still missing.

Fifteen passengers have been rescued, the agency said.

"The search and rescue is still ongoing," said Nura Abdullahi, the agency's spokesman for Jigawa state.

He said the boat was believed to be carrying around 40 people in total.

Boat accidents are common on Nigeria's rivers and waterways. They are often blamed on overcrowded boats, poor maintenance, and weak enforcement of safety rules. Scores of people die in such accidents every year.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..