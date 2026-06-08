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Boat with 60 migrants capsizes near Malta, at least 10 bodies recovered

In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 27, 2018, a ship belonging to the German humanitarian organization Mission Lifeline arrives at the port of Valletta, Malta   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Migration agreement between Libya and Italy

A boat carrying dozens of migrants attempting to cross the sea from Africa to Europe reportedly capsized in the central Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.

The incident occurred about 45 nautical miles south east of Malta, the Italian Coast Guard said in a note to the press.

Italy’s Coast Guard said one of their search and rescue vessels was sent in the afternoon on Sunday to assist in the operations after being asked by the Maltese authorities.

The boat that capsized was carrying about 60 passengers, and it departed from Libyan shores.

A fishing vessel in the area recovered 48 people.

A plane belonging to an NGO operating search and rescue efforts in the Mediterranean Sea also said the migrants had departed from Libya, and confirmed the same number of migrants without providing the source for their information.

SeaWatch said there were 11 migrants missing.

Italy’s coast guard on Sunday night said they had recovered 10 bodies, and search efforts were still on.

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