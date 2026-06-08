At least four killed as quake triggers tsunami in southern Philippines

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least four people, injuring more than 200 and triggering a tsunami. Buildings were damaged, flights were cancelled and authorities warned coastal residents to move to higher ground.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao early Monday, sending powerful tremors across southern Philippines and causing widespread damage.

The quake hit at 7:37 a.m. and was centred about 13 kilometres southwest of General Santos, a major commercial hub with a population of more than 700,000. Authorities reported damaged buildings, cracked roads and structural damage to a key access bridge in the city.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said disaster response agencies had been placed on standby and pledged government support for affected communities.

Death toll rises as hundreds injured

At least four people were killed in the disaster, including three in General Santos and one in Davao Oriental province, according to officials.

More than 200 people were injured, many suffering cuts, bruises and panic-related injuries as buildings shook violently. More than 100 students attending morning flag ceremonies at schools were hurt, while some reportedly fainted during the quake.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of people trapped inside partially collapsed structures.

Tsunami waves hit coastal areas

The earthquake triggered tsunami warnings across parts of the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Waves measuring up to one meter were recorded in the Philippine provinces of Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, while smaller sea surges were detected elsewhere. An 83-centimeter wave was also measured off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

Although the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre later said the main threat had largely passed, residents were urged to remain vigilant as sea levels could continue fluctuating for several hours.

Airport closed and flights cancelled

The international airport in General Santos temporarily suspended operations following the quake, leading to the cancellation of 17 domestic flights.

Businesses and public facilities were also affected. A provincial office building housing a radio station partially collapsed, while debris fell from several structures, damaging vehicles parked below.

Emergency crews continued assessing the extent of the destruction throughout the day.

Disaster-prone nation braces for aftershocks

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquake was caused by movement along the Cotabato Trench. Aftershocks reaching magnitude 6.5 were recorded following the initial tremor.

The Philippines is among the world's most disaster-prone countries due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. The country also faces numerous typhoons and tropical storms each year, making disaster preparedness a constant challenge.