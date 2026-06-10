Philippines continues rescue effort after powerful Mindanao quake

More than 1,200 emergency personnel, supported by international teams from Japan and Australia, were deployed across the disaster zone as search crews continued inspecting damaged buildings for possible survivors. Although only four people remained officially listed as missing, authorities said heavily damaged structures still required thorough examination.

General Santos, a city of more than 700,000 people, was among the worst affected areas. Collapsing buildings and falling debris caused at least 13 deaths, while thousands of homes, schools, hospitals and public facilities suffered damage. Initial assessments indicated that more than 3,100 houses had been destroyed and 145 public buildings affected, including 12 hospitals and 89 schools.

The earthquake, which struck on 8 June, severely disrupted transport and essential services across southern Philippines. Road access remained restricted in several municipalities, major highways were partially blocked by debris, and power cuts affected around 280,000 households across six provinces. Authorities also established temporary ferry routes to deliver aid to isolated communities.

General Santos International Airport partially reopened on 10 June for emergency flights, although 78 domestic services had been cancelled since the disaster. Safety inspections were also under way at around 6,000 schools before classes could resume.

The government has opened 47 evacuation centres housing approximately 18,000 displaced residents and released 500 million pesos in emergency funding. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity in the affected provinces to accelerate relief efforts.

International assistance continued to arrive, with Japan sending rescue specialists and humanitarian supplies, Australia providing financial aid and the World Health Organization deploying medical teams. Alongside food, hygiene and shelter support, authorities have launched psychological assistance programmes for families and children affected by the disaster as communities begin what is expected to be a long recovery process.