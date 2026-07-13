Venezuela: families continue digging through the rubble for relatives

Venezuelans continue working day in and day out in the rubble to recover their relatives' bodies almost 20 days after twin earthquakes devastated the country.

Although more and more machinery has been visible across the coastal state to help with recovery efforts, there is still insufficient government assistance for families in their desperate search for bodies. Sleeping outside collapsed buildings, families refuse to quit.

Silvana Aguilera is sleeping under an improvised tent outside a collapsed residential building where her only son and only grandson are buried.

She lived with her husband in the next building. But her building, while severely damaged and on the brink of collapsing, stayed put, while her son's building fell to the ground. It has been raining hard, making recovery effort more enduring.

But Aguilera is going nowhere until she finds her beloved son. "I can't get my family out," Aguilera says.

The government of Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez has estimated that the earthquakes left more than 17,000 people without a home. The displaced are now living in schools, sidewalks, parks, plazas and other public spaces.