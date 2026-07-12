Jude Bellingham double sends jubilant England into World Cup semis

Jubilant England supporters filled the streets of London on Saturday 12 July, singing and chanting after the Three Lions' 2-1 victory over Norway. Supporters hailed Jude Bellingham's decisive contribution and said the victory had strengthened their belief that England could finally bring the World Cup trophy home. Norway's Andreas Schjelderup put the Norwegians ahead in the 36th minute, but Bellingham equalised before half-time and struck again in the third minute of extra time to seal a 2-1 win. Erling Haaland, who had scored seven goals in the tournament, was held scoreless and substituted late in extra time for Jorgen Strand Larsen. England, champions in 1966, reached the semifinals for the first time since 2018 and will face Argentina on Wednesday in Atlanta. Norway exit after their first World Cup quarterfinal appearance, having captivated fans with their celebratory "Viking row".