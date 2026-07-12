Students abducted in May by Islamic militants in Nigeria recovering, governor says

Students abducted in May by Islamic militants in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Oyo were rescued and receiving medical treatment, confirmed the local government on Friday.

Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde visited the victims at the military hospital on Saturday, where they were receiving medical attention following their ordeal.

“They were happy to be out of captivity, just like any of us. When your freedom is taken away, it's a different set of minds. But they are glad to be back. Some of them are still very frail. They have to do quite a bit of medical intervention, post-traumatic issues, you know, to be addressed," Makinde said after the visit.

The abductions in the southwestern state represented an escalation of Nigeria’s security crisis as the most of the previous incidents of mass kidnappings took place in the country’s north.

In the same week of the Oyo abduction, dozens of children were kidnapped in Borno State, the epicenter of Nigeria’s long-running insurgency.

School abductions are common in Nigeria, where armed groups target students to put pressure on authorities and demand ransoms.

-Casualties-

Nigerian security forces suffered "casualties" during the rescue of over 40 kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers, the army said Saturday, in an operation that put an end to a major security crisis in the country's relatively safe southwest.

The pupils, whose rescue was announced Friday, had been seized from three schools in Nigeria's Oyo state and held captive for nearly two months.

The army said the children and staff were rescued following "carefully planned and executed" operations alongside intelligence agencies, police and local vigilante groups.

"However, there were some casualties on the part of the security forces," it said, without elaborating.

The shock kidnapping, in Oyo's Oriire local government area, was blamed on militants from Ansaru, a Boko Haram splinter group known to operate in central Nigeria, extending into the southwest.

"I was almost shedding tears yesterday when I saw them. It was mental torture," Abdulfatai Buhari, a senator from Oyo state, told AFP, noting there were two and three-year-olds among those kidnapped.

"They were so frail," he added.

Nigeria has been fighting a jihadist conflict that over the years has seen armed Islamist groups spread and fracture outside their strongholds in the northeast.

But the attack in Oyo state sent shockwaves through a country where many had long written off such violence as a problem confined to the north.

There, mass kidnappings have become an increasingly regular tactic of both jihadists and armed gangs known as "bandits".

The Oyo abduction prompted protests across the country, a state-wide teachers' strike and high-profile condemnation -- all just months before the January 2027 presidential elections.

A spokesman for President Bola Tinubu on Saturday accused opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar of having "weaponised the kidnap as a campaign issue".

Southwest Nigeria -- home to economic capital Lagos -- has long been considered one of the safest regions in a country struggling with multiple security crises.

Oyo is one of Nigeria's most populous states, and its capital, Ibadan, is a major education hub.

- Students taken as 'leverage' -

Defence Minister Christopher Musa said last week the kidnappers had tried to use the students as "leverage" with the Nigerian government, which is holding some of their commanders.

He added the kidnappers threatened to kill their hostages if security forces moved in.

But the army said its operations, which lasted more than a month, targeted the kidnappers' wider networks and dismantled several hideouts in the forests of Old Oyo National Park.

Arrests across the country, meanwhile, "completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to 'unconditionally release' the pupils and teachers", said the military statement.

Addressing media outside the military clinic where the pupils are being treated, Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde said family visits were being organised -- including for "a small girl in there that has been asking for her mother".

"We have to do a bit of medical intervention," he said, adding there were "post-traumatic issues to be addressed".

Armed groups have long used mass school kidnappings in an attempt to extract ransoms and press other demands -- most infamously in April 2014 when Boko Haram jihadists abducted 276 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok.

A string of mass abductions in late 2025, including the kidnapping of two dozen schoolgirls in Kebbi state and the abduction of some 300 students and teachers in Niger state, drew renewed international attention to Nigeria's insecurity.

Around 40 other schoolchildren were taken by gunmen in Borno state, in the northeast, on the same day as the Oyo kidnapping.