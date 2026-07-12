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President el-Sissi honors Egypt soccer team a day after their return from the World Cup

Mohamed Salah, right, smiles as he is greeted by fans upon the Egyptian national soccer team arrival at El-Alamein airport, 160 km west of Alexandria, Egypt, July 10, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Mohammed Salah

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt hosted the country's World Cup soccer team a day after return following their elimination from the game's round of 16 in a game against Argentina.

The team's caption Mohamed Salah thanked the president for his unwavering support.

During the meeting in the Mediterranean city of el-Alamein, el-Sissi lauded the team’s “heroic performance”, the president's office said in a statement.

“This is a good start for Egyptian National team to return to the international stage," Salah said in his address to the president.

“God willing, our own rights or the rights of the people will not be affected in the future (referring to the controversy over the result of the match against Argentina)."

The Pharaohs arrived Friday in el-Alamein, the summer seat of the government, where they were received by thousands of cheering fans.

Egypt’s World Cup journey ended with a 3-2 loss to Argentina in a game clouded by controversial decisions from the match referee.

Additional sources • AP

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