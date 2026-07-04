Egypt makes history, heartbreak for Cape Verde at World Cup

Thousands of jubilant fans flooded the streets of Egypt after the national team made history by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Egypt defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw, with Hossam Abdelmaguid scoring the winning spot-kick to spark celebrations across the country.

Heartbreak for Cape Verde as the World Cup debutants bowed out after a thrilling 3-2 extra-time defeat to defending champions Argentina.

The Blue Sharks twice battled back to level the match, pushing Lionel Messi's side to the limit in one of the tournament's biggest surprise performances.

Colombia are through to the World Cup Round of 16 after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ghana.

Jhon Arias scored the decisive early goal from a Luis Suárez cross, sealing Colombia's first knockout-stage win at the tournament since their memorable run to the quarter-finals in 2014.