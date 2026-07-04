Egypt makes history, heartbreak for Cape Verde at World Cup

World Cup 2026
Thousands of jubilant fans flooded the streets of Egypt after the national team made history by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.
Egypt defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw, with Hossam Abdelmaguid scoring the winning spot-kick to spark celebrations across the country.
Heartbreak for Cape Verde as the World Cup debutants bowed out after a thrilling 3-2 extra-time defeat to defending champions Argentina.
The Blue Sharks twice battled back to level the match, pushing Lionel Messi's side to the limit in one of the tournament's biggest surprise performances.
Colombia are through to the World Cup Round of 16 after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ghana.
Jhon Arias scored the decisive early goal from a Luis Suárez cross, sealing Colombia's first knockout-stage win at the tournament since their memorable run to the quarter-finals in 2014.
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Pix of the Day, 3 July 2026
01:36
World Cup: DR Congo fans proud of team despite loss to England
01:10
DRC and Senegal crash out of World Cup after losing early leads
00:57
9 children dead in Egypt after motorised tricycle plunges into canal
01:25
Ivory Coast fans disappointed after 2-1 Norway knockout
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Norway wins its 1st World Cup knockout game beating Ivory Coast 2-1