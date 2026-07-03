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Belgian coach says his comments were not a criticism of African football

Belgian coach, Rudi Garcia, June 2026   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Belgium

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has defended himself saying he was not criticizing the quality of African football in comments made after his team’s dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal.

Interviewed after the match on Wednesday, he said: “We know those teams, they lose their tactical structure towards the end of the match.”

He then added that it was a “grave mistake” when leading, to stop playing to defend a result at all costs.

Senegal led 2-0 with five minutes remaining but late goals by Belgium pushed the game into extra time and the European team then scored a winning penalty in the 125th minute.

Garcia's post-match comments were perceived by some observers to be racist and aimed at the shortcomings of African football.

“When I spoke of ‘those teams,’ I was referring to teams unaccustomed to managing a lead in high-level World Cup matches,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“They could just as easily have applied to Asian, South American, or European teams unfamiliar with that kind of pressure, “ he said.

“As a less experienced coach myself, I learned the hard way that stopping play to defend a result at all costs is counterproductive,” Garcia added.

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