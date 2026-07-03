Belgian coach says his comments were not a criticism of African football

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has defended himself saying he was not criticizing the quality of African football in comments made after his team’s dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal.

Interviewed after the match on Wednesday, he said: “We know those teams, they lose their tactical structure towards the end of the match.”

He then added that it was a “grave mistake” when leading, to stop playing to defend a result at all costs.

Senegal led 2-0 with five minutes remaining but late goals by Belgium pushed the game into extra time and the European team then scored a winning penalty in the 125th minute.

Garcia's post-match comments were perceived by some observers to be racist and aimed at the shortcomings of African football.

“When I spoke of ‘those teams,’ I was referring to teams unaccustomed to managing a lead in high-level World Cup matches,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“They could just as easily have applied to Asian, South American, or European teams unfamiliar with that kind of pressure, “ he said.

“As a less experienced coach myself, I learned the hard way that stopping play to defend a result at all costs is counterproductive,” Garcia added.