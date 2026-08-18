Kenya opposition draws large crowds despite efforts to disrupt rally

A section of Kenyan opposition politicians held a series of rallies in Homa Bay County on Sunday, attracting large crowds of supporters.

Led by Nairobi's Senator Edwin Sifuna, the movement dubbed 'Linda Mwananchi' which translates to 'Safeguarding the People', has become one of the opposition factions that has been agitating for political change from the current regime.

There were widespread reports of violent attacks by gangs of stone throwing youth who also barricaded roads to deter the opposition leaders from holding their rallies. Local journalists from Citizen TV and an AFP freelancer were also allegedly attacked and robbed off their eqiupment.

According to local media, the youths were paid up to 4,000 shillings to disrupt the event.

"We were told we would not get here because of goons. But we want to tell the goons that the power of the people is stronger than the people in power," said Babu Owino, a Member of Parliament in Nairobi, at the rally.

Ahead of next year's general elections, President William Ruto is under mounting pressure from the opposition over economic stagnation, corruption and violent tactics used to suppress anti-government protesters.

"I cannot support and join a government that is killing our people. It is not possible, not possible," said Sifuna.