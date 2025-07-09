"Shoot in the leg": Ruto orders Kenyan police to curb protest vandalism

"Shoot in the leg": Kenya's president William Ruto ordered police forces on Wednesday to curb vandalism from protesters by incapacitating anyone trying to damage businesses.

The move comes as the situation in the country has been worsening, with anti-government protests rocking the capital and neighbouring areas.

At least 31 people were killed on Monday in the worst death toll of the protests so far, according to the country's rights watchdog.

Kenyan police meanwhile said that 11 people died. More than 500 were reportedly arrested during the Saba Saba protests on Monday, which marked the 35th anniversary of Kenya's transition to multi-party democracy.

Several acts of vandalism and destroyed businesses were reported in Nairobi in the aftermath of the protests.

For president Ruto, speaking at the opening of a police station on Wednesday, the situation is "not acceptable".

The Kenyan president added that he would use "whatever means necessary" to stabilise the country.