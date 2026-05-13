South Africa's suspended top cop appears in Pretoria court

South Africa’s suspended police chief, Fannie Masemola, returned to the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday, appearing alongside alleged crime kingpin, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and more than a dozen others.

Masemola faces four charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act relating to an almost $14 million contract awarded in 2024 to Matlala’s company, Medicare24.

It was meant to provide health service to the police, but was later cancelled a year later.

The other accused are answering to charges of corruption, fraud, and money laundering in relation to the case.

At the hearing, the State said it had acquired new evidence and needed at least six weeks to complete the necessary verification.

The case has been postponed to 26 June for further financial investigations, verification, and disclosure of the docket.

Masemola will remain out on bail until then.

Speaking outside the court, following the hearing, the suspended police boss said he was innocent and that he believed there was a “greater motive” behind the case.

Allegations about the tender came up at an ongoing national inquiry set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa last September to look into alleged widespread corruption in the police force.