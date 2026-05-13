Ghana MP detained in Netherlands over alleged $32m FBI probe

Ghanaian Member of Parliament Kwame Ohene Frimpong has been detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, according to a statement from Ghana’s Parliament.

Mr Frimpong, who represents the Asante Akyem North constituency, was reportedly held by Dutch authorities as part of an ongoing investigation linked to the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Sources familiar with the case allege that the investigation involves suspected financial crimes, including money laundering and romance scams, with an estimated value of up to $32 million. However, these allegations have not been officially confirmed by Dutch or US authorities.

In a brief statement, Ghana’s Parliament said it had been informed of the detention and was working to establish the full details. The statement, signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, noted that the Speaker and parliamentary leadership are in contact with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague.

Parliament said it is seeking clarification on the circumstances surrounding the arrest, including whether formal charges have been filed and the purpose of the MP’s visit to the Netherlands.

Officials have not yet stated whether Mr Frimpong was travelling in an official or private capacity.

The incident has drawn significant public attention in Ghana, with calls for further information from both Dutch authorities and Ghanaian officials. Parliament says updates will be provided as more details become available.