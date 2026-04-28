Attack against Ghana military convoy kills three civilians

A military-escorted civilian convoy in northern Ghana was attacked on Monday, leaving three civilians dead and one injured, the Ghana Armed Forces said.

The convoy, transporting about 140 civilians from Bawku to Bolgatanga, came under gunfire at Binduri from unidentified assailants, according to a statement.

The military said it repelled the attack, killing seven of the attackers. Security forces later recovered a locally made weapon, a G3 rifle, and ammunition from one suspect who attempted to flee.

Ten other suspects have been arrested and are assisting with investigations, the statement added.

The Ghana Armed Forces cautioned the public against interfering with ongoing security operations and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The latest violence adds to a long-running conflict in and around Bawku, where tensions, often tied to chieftaincy disputes between the Kusasi and Mamprusi groups, date back decades and have periodically flared into deadly clashes.

The area has seen cycles of reprisals, curfews, and heavy security deployments by the Ghana Armed Forces and police, with attacks on civilians, traders, and security personnel disrupting cross-border trade and daily life.

Despite mediation efforts by successive governments and traditional authorities, the dispute remains unresolved, making the region one of Ghana’s most persistent security flashpoints.