Ghana names Carlos Queiroz as coach ahead of FIFA World Cup

Ghana has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of its men’s national football team, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said on Monday (13 April).

Queiroz will lead Ghana’s campaign in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The new coach “begins work immediately” to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, the GFA said in a statement.

Ghana opens its World Cup campaign in Group L against Panama on 17 June, then faces England and Croatia.

The team also has warmups against Mexico on 22 May and Wales on 2 June.

“This is not just another job — it is a mission,” Queiroz said in a statement on the GFA website. “Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul.”

Queiroz was chosen from more than 600 local and foreign applications because of his extensive World Cup experience.

He led South Africa to qualification in 2002, guided his native Portugal to the knockout phase in the 2010 tournament, and coached Iran in 2014 and 2018.

He has also held coaching roles in Egypt, Qatar and most recently Oman.

In Ghana, Queiroz replaces Otto Addo, who was fired on 31 March after four straight losses in warmup games.