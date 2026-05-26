When Arsenal Football Club secured the 2025/2026 Premier League title, ending a 22-year drought, the most vibrant celebrations didn't just happen in North London.

From the streets of Nairobi and Kampala to Lagos, thousands of African fans draped in red and white held parades and watch parties to mark the "Invincibles" era's long-awaited successor.

However, the scale of this "Arsenal Effect" has sparked a continental debate: Does Europe need African football fans more than Africa needs European football?. This was the subject for the May edition of Africanews Debates.

A Connection Beyond the Pitch

The deep-seated loyalty to clubs like Arsenal is rooted in a historical and emotional connection. During the Arsène Wenger era, the club became a symbol of African pride by fielding stars like Nwankwo Kanu, Kolo Touré, and Emmanuel Adebayor.

"The moment I started supporting Arsenal, I began to realize that there were people like me... in the team," explained Blessing Fowowe a sports journalist with Sport TV-Lagos. This sentiment is a common thread across the continent; fans often follow specific European clubs because they serve as the "biggest stage" for African talent, such as Ghana’s Michael Essien at Chelsea or Kenya’s Victor Wanyama at Tottenham.

The Visibility Crisis of Local Leagues

While European matches capture "African hearts, screens, and even wallets," domestic leagues face a mounting "visibility crisis". Analysts on Africanews Debates highlighted several structural barriers preventing local football from competing for fans' attention:

Infrastructure and Security: Fans often avoid local stadiums due to safety concerns, including reports of insecurity and even violence.

Broadcasting Quality: Natalia Ruiz of France 24 noted that while European leagues offer high-definition entertainment, many African broadcasts suffer from "blurry colors" and poor sound quality, making it difficult for viewers to enjoy the show.

Economic Reality: Star players are often "discovered" in Europe rather than through local systems, as African leagues frequently lack the funding to provide professional-grade welfare and training.

Colonial Roots and the "Standard of Living"

Philemon Mbale, a sports editor from Cameroon, argued that the preference for European football has colonial and neo-colonial roots. He noted that fans in former British or French colonies often look toward their former "colonial masters" as the gold standard for entertainment and lifestyle.

"A majority of Arsenal fans are looking towards Britain... they want to replicate that standard here in Africa," Bal stated, adding that the Premier League has successfully used "mediatization" to dominate global market