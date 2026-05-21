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The African passion behind Arsenal’s global popularity

Arsenal supporters celebrate in a pub near the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Arsenal FC

Arsenal just won its 14th Premier League title this week, with fans all over the world celebrating the moment, 22 years since it last won it in the 2003/04 season.

The Club's popularity has grown significantly, especially across English-speaking African countries. This stems from a deep historical, cultural, and emotional connection with the London club.

During Arsène Wenger’s era, Arsenal became known for embracing African talent and for fielding a team with many Black players. Stars such as Nwankwo Kanu, Kolo Touré, and Emmanuel Adebayor made African fans feel seen and proud. For many supporters, Arsenal was a club where players who looked like them could shine on the biggest stage.

The club also benefited from the Premier League's rise in popularity on African television, especially through broadcasters such as SuperSport.

In countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Rwanda, Arsenal’s popularity grew beyond football results. It became part of popular culture. Supporters’ clubs were formed across Africa, political figures openly declared their love for the team, and fans built a strong emotional attachment that has lasted for decades.

Raila Odinga, a dominant political leader in Kenya for decades up to his death last year, was a passionate Arsenal fan.

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