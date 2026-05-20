DR Congo appeals for global help as new Ebola outbreak spreads

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are racing to contain a new Ebola outbreak, as medical teams establish quarantine zones in densely populated communities amid fears the virus could spread rapidly.

Authorities say the outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or therapeutic treatment. Officials report 136 suspected deaths and more than 540 possible cases linked to the virus.

The outbreak has triggered urgent appeals for international assistance. DR Congo’s Health Minister, Samuel Roger Kamba, warned that declining global aid is weakening frontline protections and limiting scientific research efforts needed to combat the disease.

The warning comes a day after the World Health Organization expressed concern over the “scale and speed” of the outbreak, which has already killed more than 130 people.

Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya Katembwe said authorities are working to ensure affected communities receive emergency support, including those in conflict-affected territories.

Ebola outbreaks have repeatedly devastated parts of Central Africa, with health officials warning that rapid containment measures will be critical to preventing wider transmission.