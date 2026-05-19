WHO warns of ‘scale and speed’ of deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm over the “scale and speed” of a deadly Ebola outbreak sweeping eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Health officials say at least 131 people have died, with more than 500 suspected cases reported as the virus spreads through conflict-hit regions near the borders of Uganda and South Sudan.
The WHO has now declared the outbreak an international health emergency, warning the crisis could last for months. The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a variant for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment.
Aid agencies say insecurity in eastern Congo is making the response even harder. Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege is urging the M23 rebel group to reopen Goma airport to allow medical aid and emergency teams to reach affected communities faster.
Uganda has already confirmed cases linked to the outbreak, while the United States has begun screening air passengers arriving from affected areas.
Ebola, first identified in 1976, spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids and can cause severe bleeding and organ failure. Authorities in Congo are urging residents to stay calm, follow health guidance, and report symptoms immediately as fears grow that the outbreak could spread further across the region.
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