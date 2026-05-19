ICC hears case against former Mitiga Prison commander over abuse

The International Criminal Court has opened hearings against former Libyan prison commander Mohammed Ali El Hishri, accused of overseeing widespread crimes against humanity at the notorious Mitiga detention centre near Tripoli. Prosecutors allege that thousands of migrants and civilians suffered torture, sexual violence, persecution and slavery under his authority between 2014 and 2020.

According to prosecutors, Mohammed Ali El Hishri was one of the leading figures overseeing operations inside Mitiga prison, a detention facility long associated with abuses against migrants and detainees during Libya’s years of conflict and instability.

The prosecution describes him as a violent and feared commander who exercised near-total control over detainees, particularly in the women’s section of the prison.

Court documents portray El Hishri as more than a supervisor, alleging he personally participated in interrogations, torture and abuse carried out against women and children.

Accusations of systematic abuse

Prosecutors told judges that Mitiga prison operated under what they called an “institutionalised system of violence.”

Over a six-year period, at least 5,000 civilians are believed to have been systematically tortured inside the prison, where physical, psychological and sexual violence allegedly became routine.

The prosecution accuses El Hishri of crimes against humanity including rape, sexual violence, torture, persecution and slavery.

Some victims reportedly described women being tied with ropes and dragged around the prison while being beaten.

Migrants seeking justice

Fifty-four victims have been authorised to participate in the proceedings, including former detainees now living as refugees in Europe.

Among them is Lam Magok, a South Sudanese refugee who spent five years trapped in Libya while attempting to flee conflict in his home country.

Speaking during the hearings, Magok described his years in Libya as “a living hell,” saying he endured imprisonment, violence and repeated failed attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

He said the case was not only about personal suffering but about justice for migrants and refugees subjected to abuse by armed groups and traffickers in Libya.

A symbol of Libya's migrant crisis

The case against El Hishri highlights the broader legacy of Libya’s migrant detention system, which has faced years of accusations from human rights organisations over torture, exploitation and arbitrary detention.

Mitiga prison, located near Tripoli, became one of the most infamous detention sites during Libya’s post-2011 instability, particularly for migrants attempting to reach Europe.

The hearings are expected to determine whether El Hishri will face a full trial before the International Criminal Court.