Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Somaliland marks independence day with renewed push for international recognition

A woman displays the Somaliland flag as people queue to cast their votes during the 2024 Somaliland presidential election at a polling station in Hargeisa, Somaliland, Wednesd   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.oto

By Agencies

Somaliland

Somaliland marked its independence day on Monday with renewed calls for international recognition, five months after Israel became the first nation to formally recognize the breakaway region.

Thousands gathered in the capital, Hargeisa, for military parades and celebrations as President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said Somaliland had met all the standards of a peaceful and democratic state.

“The Republic of Somaliland has fulfilled all the requirements of a responsible, peaceful, law-abiding, and democratic nation,” he said.

Abdullahi urged the international community to move beyond debate over Somaliland’s legitimacy.

“The question Somaliland asks the world is no longer whether we deserve recognition, but rather: when will the rest of the world recognise the Republic of Somaliland?”

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has yet to gain broad international recognition.

While Israel’s decision was celebrated by many, it has also sparked divisions, with some residents concerned about regional tensions and opposition from parts of Somaliland’s eastern territories.

Despite the fanfare, no other country has followed Israel’s lead, leaving Somaliland’s quest for wider recognition unresolved.

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..