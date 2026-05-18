Somaliland marks independence day with renewed push for international recognition

Somaliland marked its independence day on Monday with renewed calls for international recognition, five months after Israel became the first nation to formally recognize the breakaway region.

Thousands gathered in the capital, Hargeisa, for military parades and celebrations as President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said Somaliland had met all the standards of a peaceful and democratic state.

“The Republic of Somaliland has fulfilled all the requirements of a responsible, peaceful, law-abiding, and democratic nation,” he said.

Abdullahi urged the international community to move beyond debate over Somaliland’s legitimacy.

“The question Somaliland asks the world is no longer whether we deserve recognition, but rather: when will the rest of the world recognise the Republic of Somaliland?”

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has yet to gain broad international recognition.

While Israel’s decision was celebrated by many, it has also sparked divisions, with some residents concerned about regional tensions and opposition from parts of Somaliland’s eastern territories.

Despite the fanfare, no other country has followed Israel’s lead, leaving Somaliland’s quest for wider recognition unresolved.