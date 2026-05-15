Funeral in Jabalia after Israeli strike hits Gaza wake despite ceasefire

Gaza residents gathered on Thursday in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, to bury two Palestinians killed during an Israeli strike on a wake held on Al-Nuzha Street. Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence, said Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians attending the mourning gathering, injuring several others. Funeral prayers were held hours later as relatives carried the bodies through narrow streets crowded with mourners and destroyed buildings. Medical sources in Gaza said at least four Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli strikes across the enclave on Wednesday, including a 25-year-old man in Jabalia and another civilian shot near a UN clinic. Three children were also wounded near Khan Younis while reportedly collecting firewood. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that the overall death toll has climbed to nearly 73,000 people since the war began in October 2023. Although a US-brokered ceasefire plan officially took effect on 10 October 2025, local authorities report that more than 850 people have been killed in ongoing airstrikes and clashes across the territory since the truce was implemented.