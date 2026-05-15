South Korea opens Galaxy Robot Park in Seoul with K-pop, AI shows and family fun

Launched by Galaxy Corporation on 5 May, the park spans about 16,500 square metres in the city’s eastern Gangdong district. Visitors can watch robots perform choreographed concerts, create portraits and compete in staged fights inside a central “Robot Arena”. Chief executive Choi Yong-ho said the project was created to help younger generations become familiar with robots as part of daily life. The Seoul venue reflects South Korea’s growing investment in artificial intelligence and entertainment technology. Galaxy Corporation, which represents K-pop artist G-Dragon, plans to host more than 1,000 robot performances each year before the park’s official grand opening in August 2026. Earlier this month, around 100 children attended a soft launch event, including several with learning difficulties. The company says the park is intended to become more than a technology exhibition, describing it as a cultural space where humans and robots can interact through music, games and live experiences. Expansion projects in the United Arab Emirates are already under discussion.