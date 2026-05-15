MINUSCA Programme empowers youth and former fighters in CAR

The Community Violence Reduction Programme supported by the United Nations mission in the Central African Republic is helping vulnerable people rebuild their lives through vocational training and economic empowerment.

In the town of Bimbo, Brice Nzambé, a man living with a disability, has become a symbol of that transformation. After receiving tailoring training through the programme in 2023, he opened his own workshop the following year and now employs five apprentices, including three women.

Nzambé says the programme changed both his life and the way he sees himself. He explained that people with disabilities are often treated as beggars, but thanks to the tailoring skills he learned, he is now financially independent and able to support others in his community.

Among those he trained is Anastasie Olga Bengué, who has since opened her own tailoring workshop. She said meeting Nzambé encouraged her to join the programme and complete practical training that helped her become self-sufficient.