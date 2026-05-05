NGO helps child soldiers to reintegrate in Central African Republic

In the Central African Republic's Haute-Kotto prefecture, the NGO Esperance is supporting former child soldiers by providing them with vocational training.

For teachers, it's the chance to pass on important life skills that will equip the children for the world of work.

Christophe Evariste Yonaba, a sewing teacher, said, "they come in and we give them a normal lunch. They have a short break, then we resume the training again until exactly 2 p.m. They eat enough before going back home to their parents. So they’re really motivated. There are lots of changes. They really like learning hands-on trades to earn a living."

The NGO also provides the children with psychological support. For some, this help has proved to be an important lifeline.

Romain, a former child soldier, said, "sewing is a good opportunity for me. It relaxes my mind; it soothes me. With the little money I earn thanks to what I’ve learnt here, I’m already able to cover my needs, such as paying my school fees."

The country is plagued by instability due to the presence of armed groups.

Some of the children say they're shaken as a result, but are steadily getting back on their feet.

Amadou, a former child soldier, said, "I’m still heavily stigmatised in the village. But my parents have always supported me."

"At first, they took me everywhere with them, even to the fields, so that I wouldn’t be on my own. Thanks to Esperance, we're smiling again. I’ve met people who have helped me develop my knowledge", he added.

According to the United Nations children's fund, some 2,000 Central African youngsters remain in the grips of such armed groups.

Esperance has been impacted by the drop off in international funding, especially from USAID, the United States development agency.