Russian guided bomb attacks kill at least 26 civilians across Ukraine

In Zaporizhzhia, guided bombs killed at least 12 people and injured 37, damaging residential buildings and industrial sites. In Kramatorsk, at least five people died when air dropped bombs struck the city centre, underlining the ongoing risk to civilians in urban areas as the war continues. Footage from the scenes showed cars burning and firefighters working to control the flames, while emergency teams treated the wounded. Blood was visible on the pavement and a body lay covered nearby. Officials said powerful glide bombs were used and warned the toll could rise as rescue operations continued. Further casualties were reported in Dnipro and Nikopol, bringing the nationwide death toll to at least 26. Emergency services worked overnight to clear debris and assist survivors, with some victims still in hospital on Wednesday. Authorities said the figures could change as teams reached more sites. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure, while additional strikes were reported in Chernihiv as part of the same wave of attacks.