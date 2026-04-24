Ukraine: Russian strike on Odesa kills 2, hits hospitals and schools overnight

Regional authorities reported damage to homes and civilian sites in Odesa, including a maternity hospital and several schools in the historic centre. Buildings were destroyed and power cuts affected thousands, highlighting the exposure of a key grain export hub amid fragile Black Sea shipping routes. Emergency teams were deployed across the city to tackle fires and assist residents displaced overnight. More than 140 responders took part, according to local officials, while the State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed fires in several districts, including the port-side Prymorskyi area. Air defences intercepted most of the more than 40 missiles and drones launched in the attack. A drone also hit a merchant vessel flying the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag near the port entrance, causing a fire but no injuries among the 22 crew. The strike underlines continued pressure on Ukraine’s maritime trade despite efforts to keep Black Sea exports moving, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemning it as a deliberate attack on civilians and calling for stronger Western air defence support.