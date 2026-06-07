Ousmane Sonko warns opponents after being elected PASTEF party chief

Senegal's parliament, Ousmane Sonko, won re-election Saturday as head of their party amid a political crisis sparked by their falling-out.

Sonko alluded to his split with Faye in a speech broadcast by the Pastef party.

"Revolutions can be hijacked, co-opted or stripped of their substance when they lack both a clear doctrine and an organisation capable of ensuring that change is sustained over the long term. And that is why this congress is historic, two years after we assumed the highest offices of state," said Sonko.

Tensions emerged in July 2025, when the then-prime minister sharply attacked Faye, alleging a "problem of authority" in the country.

In May, the president took a shot at Sonko, saying the party needed to be "depersonalised" from any leader dominating it.

The two had disagreed on how to tackle Senegal's debt: Faye is open to discussions with the International Monetary Fund on a new loan programme, while Sonko advocated a sovereign approach.

Local elections are scheduled for 2027, ahead of a presidential election in 2029.

While Pastef's majority in the National Assembly can censure the government, from November, following two years in office, Faye will also be authorised to dissolve the parliament to try to secure a new majority.

Sonko reassured his supporters of fighting back to reinstate the strength of the PASTEF party. He also hinted at running for the highest office even as the legislative elections near.

"Our revolution is currently under threat precisely because of these external interventions; not everything that is happening in Senegal at the moment is solely down to internal factors. I will return to this in greater detail later on. But I also want to reassure you that, this time, no attempt to sabotage this revolution will succeed because the people, standing shoulder to shoulder with Pastef, will provide the necessary guarantees so that we can finally liberate our country," Sonko said.

Local elections are scheduled for 2027, ahead of a presidential election in 2029.

While Pastef's majority in the National Assembly can censure the government, from November, following two years in office, Faye will also be authorised to dissolve the parliament to try to secure a new majority.