Sonko’s political comeback sparks constitutional showdown in Senegal

A heated constitutional and political battle is unfolding in Senegal as lawmakers examine whether Ousmane Sonko can reclaim his parliamentary seat after leaving government. The debate could reshape the balance of power inside the National Assembly.

Senegal’s National Assembly is set for a high-stakes plenary session this Tuesday as lawmakers debate the possible reinstatement of Ousmane Sonko as a member of parliament.

The issue has sharply divided political actors, constitutional experts and public opinion, with critics arguing that the move would violate the country’s Constitution.

The debate comes at a time when the ruling PASTEF party dominates parliament following its landslide victory in the November 2024 legislative elections, securing 130 of the 165 seats.

A constitutional battle over article 54

Opposition figures and several legal experts insist that Sonko’s return to parliament is unconstitutional. They point to Article 54 of Senegal’s Constitution, which states that membership in government is incompatible with holding a parliamentary mandate or any paid professional activity.

According to this interpretation, Sonko automatically lost the right to sit in parliament once he joined the government.

However, supporters of the former Prime Minister reject that reading. They argue that the constitutional provision merely prevents the simultaneous exercise of executive and legislative duties, without canceling the legitimacy of his election.

They also stress that Sonko’s election had been officially validated by the Constitutional Council and was never legally challenged within the required deadlines.

Political momentum shifts in Sonko’s favor

The debate intensified following the appointment of a new Prime Minister, a move that officially ended Sonko’s tenure in government and reopened speculation about his political future.

Within the ruling majority, several voices now see a possible path for Sonko not only to return to parliament but potentially to seek the presidency of the National Assembly itself.

That possibility gained traction after the announced resignation of El Malick Ndiaye, a close ally of Sonko and current speaker of parliament.

A test for Senegal’s institutions

The outcome of Tuesday’s parliamentary session could have significant implications for Senegal’s institutional balance and constitutional practice.

For supporters, Sonko’s reinstatement would reflect democratic continuity and the will of voters. For opponents, it could set a controversial precedent regarding the separation of powers and constitutional interpretation.

As tensions rise, the case is emerging as one of the first major institutional tests for Senegal’s new political era under PASTEF’s overwhelming parliamentary majority.