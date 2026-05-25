UK: Centuries-old cheese rolling in Brockworth attracts crowds from across Europe

Hundreds of competitors and spectators lined the steep slopes of Cooper’s Hill as racers chased a rolling wheel of Double Gloucester cheese downhill at high speed. Participants travelled from countries including Germany, France and the Netherlands to take part in the event, which is unofficial but internationally famous for its chaotic tumbles and frequent injuries. Security teams waited at the bottom of the hill to catch competitors as they crossed the finish line. The 2026 edition again highlighted the race’s growing international appeal. Dutch competitor Niels Wennemars and French participant Alix Heugas were among the winners celebrated by the crowd. Josh Lowe, one of the racers, compared the descent to “a water slide, but filled with rocks”. Organisers estimate thousands of visitors attend the Gloucestershire gathering each year, boosting local tourism and nearby businesses. The event, believed to date back several hundred years, remains largely unchanged despite repeated safety concerns linked to the hill’s sharp gradient and unpredictable falls.