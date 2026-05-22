Russian strike on Sumy injures six as mass drone attack hits Ukraine

Emergency crews from the Sumy regional service worked through smoke and debris as firefighters sprayed burning houses and searched damaged structures. Local authorities said one child was among the injured. Images released by emergency services showed collapsed roofs, scorched walls and crews removing rubble after the overnight attack. Sumy, located near the Russian border, has faced repeated bombardments during the war and remains vulnerable to drone and missile strikes. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 116 drones overnight targeting northern, eastern and southern regions of the country. According to the military, Ukrainian defences intercepted 109 of them, while impacts from a ballistic missile and five drones were recorded at five locations. Falling debris from destroyed drones also caused damage in four separate areas. The latest attack came as both sides continue long-range strikes despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities. Ukrainian officials say repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure are placing growing pressure on emergency services and local residents across frontline regions.