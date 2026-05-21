Morocco eyes global gaming boom at Rabat Expo

The gaming world has arrived in Rabat as the Morocco Gaming Expo brings together developers, investors, and esports fans from around the globe.

Visitors tested games including Garena’s “Choppy Cuts” and “Delta Force,” while Moroccan studios showcased locally inspired projects such as “1001 Questions about Morocco,” an educational game developed with the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication.

Moroccan Minister Mohamed El Mehdi Bensaid said the country aims to build a gaming industry capable of capturing one percent of the global 300-billion-dollar market, creating new opportunities for young people in programming, design, and esports.

International experts also attended the expo, including British developer Erin Roberts, who stressed the importance of supporting talent and attracting investment.

At the Kiddo Interactive pavilion, founder Kawtar Jalili said African gaming markets are gaining momentum as audiences connect with locally made content.

The expo also highlighted cosplay, AI-assisted game development, augmented reality projects, and Fortnite esports tournaments.