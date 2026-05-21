Trump should face international justice, says lawyer Reed Brody

Donald Trump, described as an “aspiring dictator”, should face international justice over the war in Iran and his support for Israel’s actions, according to American lawyer Reed Brody, widely known as the “dictator hunter”, in an interview with AFP.

The former prosecutor, who has spent decades pursuing leaders over human rights violations, also describes Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide”.

He is also targeting Nicaragua’s co-presidents, Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, whom he and a group of UN experts accuse of crimes against humanity.

Brody, whose father survived Nazi camps, is taking part in the Centroamérica Cuenta literary festival in Panama, where he presented his book on the pursuit and trial of former Chadian ruler Hissène Habré.

Among his legal victories is the case that led to former Chadian president Hissène Habré being sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for crimes against humanity. He also stood alongside victims of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh.