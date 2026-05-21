Ebola crisis halts DR Congo World Cup training camp

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has called off its national football team’s pre-World Cup training camp in Kinshasa after an Ebola outbreak in the country’s east.

The squad will now continue preparations in Belgium as authorities respond to the health crisis, which has reportedly caused more than 130 deaths.

The World Health Organization (World Health Organization) has declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern,” while stressing it is not classified as a pandemic.

A team spokesperson, Jerry Kalemo, said friendly matches in Europe will go ahead as planned. The team is preparing for its first World Cup appearance since 1974.

DR Congo national football team is scheduled to face Denmark national football team in Belgium on 3 June and Chile national football team in Spain on 9 June.

Officials also said the Kinshasa camp was cancelled due to travel restrictions linked to the United States, one of the World Cup hosts alongside Mexico and Canada. The US public health authorities have barred entry to non-citizens who have recently been in DR Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan.

All players, along with head coach Sébastien Desabre, are based outside the country, meaning the restrictions are not expected to affect the squad now the local camp has been scrapped.

The planned Kinshasa event was expected to draw fans and officials, including President Félix Tshisekedi, according to reports.

Kinshasa lies about 1,800 km from Ituri province in the east, where the outbreak began. No cases have been reported in the capital.

Health officials are still working with two different figures. The World Health Organization reported 139 deaths from about 600 suspected cases, while Congo’s health ministry told state broadcaster RTNC that 159 deaths had been recorded.

The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. There is currently no approved vaccine for this variant, and the WHO says development could take up to nine months.