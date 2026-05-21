Paris hosts Franco-Lebanese music event to aid Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis

The event took place on the forecourt of the Institut du monde arabe in the French capital’s 5th arrondissement under the artistic direction of Franco Lebanese musician Ibrahim Maalouf. Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji and around 20 artists joined the programme, performing jazz, Arabic music, pop and chanson before an audience made up largely of members of the Lebanese diaspora. Organisers said ticket sales and donations collected during the evening would support humanitarian operations in Lebanon through French aid organisations. The concert was presented as both a cultural celebration and a solidarity initiative at a time when Lebanon continues to face instability and displacement linked to the fighting. Funds raised are expected to go to the French Foreign Ministry’s crisis centre and the Fondation de France, which work with local partners on emergency housing and essential services. Several spectators described the evening as a reminder of Lebanon’s cultural identity beyond the conflict. Paris has hosted repeated support events for Lebanon since the escalation of violence along the Israeli Lebanese border in 2025.