After a decade in power, Patrice Talon leaves a divided legacy in Benin

After a decade at the helm of Benin, President Patrice Talon is preparing to hand over power this Sunday, 24 May 2026. As farewells and stock-taking begin in the capital, the outgoing leader chaired his final cabinet meeting on Wednesday, while government spokesman Wilfried Houngbédji faced journalists for one last press conference — touching on sacked radio staff, a defiant defence of Talon’s political record, and a refusal to call imprisoned opponents “political prisoners.”

The first item on the agenda: the dismissal of 169 employees of the state-run Radio and Television of Benin (SRTB), which took effect on 13 May 2026.

Houngbédji referred journalists to the broadcaster’s management for detailed explanations but expressed regret that those affected were informed only at the very last moment.

“Humanely, it is deplorable,” he acknowledged.

‘We don’t have 500 years of democracy’ — Talon’s record defended

On Talon’s legacy — which will pass to Romuald Wadagni on 24 May — Houngbédji painted a positive picture, reviewing major economic reforms.

When challenged over political reforms regularly contested by the opposition, he mounted a firm defence: “We don’t have fifty years of continuous democratic practice in Benin. Western countries apply democracy differently. The principles are the same. We must take them and adapt them. It was useless for us to ape what others have been doing for 300, sometimes 500 years.”

Presidential pardon? ‘In 96 hours, many things can happen’

Asked whether a presidential pardon could still be granted before Sunday to detained opposition figures such as Reckya Madougou, Joël Aïvo, and Olivier Boko, Houngbédji offered a cryptic reply: “In 96 hours, many things can happen — including things you do not hope for, and perhaps also things you hope for may not come to pass.” He added: “These are political actors in prison for various offences. That does not make them political prisoners.”

Economic turnaround: From 3.3% to 7.5% growth

Behind the political tensions lies an undeniable economic transformation.

When Talon took office in April 2016, Benin was at an impasse: erratic growth, high deficits, and an uninviting business climate.

Between 2016 and 2024, GDP growth rose from 3.3% to 7.5% — even during Covid-19, the country maintained positive growth of 3.8%.

Inflation was contained at 2.2% in 2024, while public debt — projected at 52.4% of GDP in 2025 — remains well below the regional threshold of 70%.

The budget deficit, which stood at 6% in 2015, is expected to fall to 2.9% in 2025.

The tax-to-GDP ratio rose from 13% to 15.5% between 2017 and 2024.

Sovereign ratings upgraded, €1 billion raised

In 2024, Standard & Poor’s upgraded Benin to BB- with a stable outlook. In March 2025, Fitch affirmed its B+ rating.

In January 2025, Benin raised one billion euros and dollars — split between $500 million via a 16-year Eurobond and €500 million in a structured loan guaranteed by IDA, a world first.

On 3 April 2025, the Beninese Treasury raised over 20 billion CFA francs on the WAEMU market, with a coverage ratio exceeding 400%.

At the helm is Romuald Wadagni, named Africa’s best finance minister at the end of 2024.

GDIZ: 14,000 jobs and a new industrial model

The Glo-Djigbé Special Economic Zone (GDIZ), launched in 2021, has generated over 14,000 jobs and attracted investors from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Benin is repositioning itself as an industrial processor rather than a mere exporter of raw materials — a break with the continent’s classic “Dutch disease” model.

Social balance sheet: 1.2 million pupils, free girls’ schooling

The Aqua-Vie programme has expanded drinking water access.

The Integrated National School Feeding Programme (Pnasi) now covers more than 1.2 million pupils.

Free schooling for girls has been extended up to the end of lower secondary education, rolled out nationwide from October 2024. Rural electrification stands at 36% , with urban coverage at 69% .

‘A method without grandstanding’

As Talon exits, the question quietly emerging is whether his technocratic, results-driven method will survive his departure.

In ten years, Benin has laid the foundations for a different future. The question now is who will carry its legacy forward.