Bangladesh: Albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” becomes unlikely star attraction

The 700-kilogramme buffalo belongs to farmer Zia Uddin Mridha and gained popularity on social media because of its long blond hair, which many visitors compare to the hairstyle of US President Donald Trump. Families, influencers and curious residents have travelled to the farm throughout May to photograph the rare animal. Caretakers wash the buffalo four times a day and carefully brush its pale hair beneath its curved horns before visitors arrive. The owner says the animal has recently lost weight because of the constant crowds and attention, prompting the farm to restrict public access. Despite those measures, visitors continue to arrive from surrounding districts, including some travelling by boat to see the buffalo before Eid celebrations begin later this month. Officials from Bangladesh Department of Livestock Services say albino buffaloes are extremely rare because of low melanin production. In Bangladesh, where the population exceeds 170 million, more than 12 million animals are expected to be sacrificed during Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar. Mridha said he would miss the buffalo, but stressed that sacrifice remains at the heart of the religious celebration.