Opposition coalition challenges Tshisekedi over possible Constitutional Reform in DRC

Political tensions are escalating in the Democratic Republic of Congo as major opposition parties form a new coalition against a possible constitutional revision proposed by the government of Félix Tshisekedi.

During a press conference in Kinshasa, opposition leaders accused the ruling administration of attempting to extend Tshisekedi’s stay in power beyond the constitutional two-term limit. The coalition described the proposed reforms as a threat to democracy ahead of future elections.

Nicolas Lenga, an official from the opposition Envol party, strongly criticized the government, calling the constitutional initiative “an act of rebellion against the Republic and a declaration of war on the Congolese people.”

Lenga also urged citizens to defend the constitution, citing Article 64, which calls on Congolese people to resist any individual or group exercising power in violation of constitutional provisions.

The political dispute follows recent comments by Tshisekedi suggesting he could seek a third term after his mandate expires in 2028 through a national referendum, despite constitutional restrictions.

Tshisekedi has also warned that elections could face delays due to ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, where M23 rebels have seized major areas, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu in North and South Kivu provinces.