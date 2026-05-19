Putin arrives in China for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China for high-level talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in a closely watched visit that comes just days after US President Donald Trump concluded his own trip to Beijing.

The meeting highlights the delicate balancing act facing China as it works to maintain stable ties with Washington while strengthening its strategic partnership with Moscow.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Xi are expected to discuss expanding economic cooperation, alongside what officials describe as “key international and regional issues.” The visit also marks the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship, a cornerstone agreement that has shaped relations between the two powers for decades.

China has become one of Russia’s most important economic lifelines since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. While Beijing insists it remains neutral in the war, it has continued major trade and energy ties with Russia despite sweeping sanctions imposed by the United States and European allies.

Analysts say the visit could signal deeper coordination between Beijing and Moscow at a time of rising global tensions and shifting geopolitical alliances.

The outcome of the talks is expected to be watched closely by both Western capitals and Ukraine as concerns grow over the expanding partnership between the two nuclear powers.