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China erects monument in Egypt to commemorate 1943 Cairo Declaration

A cook walks outside of the Mena House hotel as the Khufu pyramid of Giza looms behind him outside of Cairo, Egypt, on 15 February 2015.   -  
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Copyright 2015 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Egypt

China has erected a monument to the World War II Cairo Declaration at the historic Mena House Hotel in Egypt where the document was signed.

Agreed by China, the United States and Britain on 1 December 1943, the declaration stated that the three allies would ensure that all territories taken from China by Japan would be returned.

They included Northeast China, Taiwan and the Penghu Islands.

Japan accepted the terms of the Cairo Declaration when it surrendered in 1945, but the status of Taiwan and several island groups are still under dispute.

Set at the foot of the Giza pyramids, on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital, Mena House still bears witness to its many famous visitors, with rooms named after former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and his World War II North Africa Commander, Bernard Montgomery.

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